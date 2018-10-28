  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Robert Bowers, Synagogue Shooting
(credit: CBS)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A law enforcement official says the man accused of killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue had a license to carry firearms and legally owned his guns.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke Sunday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Police say Robert Bowers killed eight men and three women in the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him.

The victims ranged in age from 54 to 97 and included brothers and a husband and wife.

Court papers say Bowers made statements about genocide and killing Jewish people.

Federal prosecutors have charged Bowers with 29 criminal offenses and state authorities have also leveled charges. Bowers is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

