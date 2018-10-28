  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A University of Minnesota student was allegedly attacked and robbed on campus early Sunday morning.

Police say the robbery occurred around 1:50 a.m. near Ferguson Hall on the campus’ West Bank. The victim reported they were pushed to the ground by eight to 10 men, two of whom were riding bicycles.

The victim said they were physically assaulted and their backpack was stolen. The suspects also damaged the victim’s iPhone.

The victim has described the suspects as Hispanic men in their teens and 20s.

Anyone with information should contact the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-2677.

