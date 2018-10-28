MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students at the University of Minnesota are on alert after police say a student was assaulted early Sunday morning by a large group of people.

It happened on the West Bank of campus around 2 a.m. near Ferguson Hall.

The University of Minnesota is home to some talented musicians who practice at Ferguson Hall. Sunday morning, the area known for its tunes became the scene of a crime.

Police say the student was assaulted by a group of 8 to 10 people, and two were on bikes.

They allegedly pushed and assaulted the student, stealing the student’s backpack and damaging their phone.

University officials quickly released a timely warning about the incident and it didn’t take long for word to travel.

“It’s pretty surprising because I don’t really feel fear,” said a grad student and tuba player who received the alert on his phone. “I don’t feel like crime or violence is something that is very often occurring around here.”

Anyone with information should contact the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-2677.