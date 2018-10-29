  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:2040 Plan, City Council, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After complaints from neighbors, Minneapolis is revisiting its 2040 plan.

Right now, the city council is going over the final draft of the plan, which ultimately decides development over the next 20 years.

The 2040 plan focuses on 14 goals including reducing disparities, providing affordable housing and creating a more eco-friendly environment.

Tonight, Minneapolis residents are voicing their concerns.

The city council meeting goes until 7:30 p.m., but you can also provide feedback online.

The city council is expected to vote on the final plan sometime in December.

