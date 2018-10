ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Ariana Grande announced her Sweetener World Tour will stop at the Xcel Energy Center this spring.

The multi-platinum artist kicks off the first leg of her tour March 18 in New York with a scheduled performance in Minnesota April 17.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

For more information about tickets, visit Ticketmaster.