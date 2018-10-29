BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) — A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly entered the Closs home in Barron, Wisconsin and stole various items, including what is believed to be some of missing teen Jayme Closs’ clothing.

According to police, Kyle Jaenke-Annis, 32, arrived to the Closs home around 2:30 a.m. and entered through a patio door. Officers were alerted to Jaenke-Annis’ whereabouts by motion-activated cameras that had been set up on the property after the murder of James and Denise Closs and the disappearance of their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme.

When authorities arrived, they ordered Jaenke-Annis out of the home and subsequently recovered several items he had taken from the home. The items included two tank tops, a dress and underwear. When asked why he had stolen these specific items, Jaenke-Annis said he believed these were items that “people wouldn’t miss” and he was “curious what size Jayme was.”

Jaenke-Annis was charged with burglary and felony bail jumping for committing a new crime in violation of bond. Jaenke-Annis had previously been released from jail on bond for a burglary charge, which remains an open case.