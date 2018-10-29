  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Polk County, Wisconsin
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A weekend crash in western Wisconsin left a man and a woman dead.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, on U.S. Highway 8, just west of Turtle Lake.

Officials say a two-door Jaguar had been traveling east before apparently crossing the west-bound lanes, entering a ditch and launching off an access drive.

The car struck several trees as it flew through the air before coming to rest on its roof.

The driver and his female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have yet to be released, pending the notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation.

