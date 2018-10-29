  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Halloween, Halloween & Costume Association
(credit: Thinkstock)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A group has started a nationwide petition to change the date of Halloween.

The Halloween & Costume Association wants to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October.

They say eliminating Halloween from falling on a school night would ensure for a “safer, longer, stress-free celebration.”

The petition, “Join the Saturday Halloween Movement,” cites darkness as its main safety concern and believes starting the celebration earlier in the day could keep kids safer.

According to the petition, 82 percent of parents don’t use high visibility aids on their costume, 63 percent of children don’t carry a flashlight while they trick-or-treat, 65 percent of parents don’t discuss Halloween safety with their children, and 70 percent of parents don’t accompany their children during trick-or-treating.

The group hopes to get at least 10,000 signatures. They currently have more than 7,500 signatures.

