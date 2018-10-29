  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man accused of a 2017 murder outside Bullwinkle’s Saloon was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday.

Farhan Hersi, 30, was sentenced for the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Abdullahi Said Awil, which occurred in the saloon’s parking lot Aug. 31, 2017.

According to the criminal complaint and testimony in court, Hersei admitted to drinking with his friends the evening of the shooting and was drunk when he shot Awil multiple times. Hersi pleaded guilty to the murder Aug. 15 of this year.

A statement from Awil’s family read in court said, “Abdullahi was loving, caring, intelligent… He won’t get to raise his 5-year-old daughter… Our family can never kiss of hug him. We pray you [Hersi] will never take anyone’s life again.”

The sentence is the maximum under the sentencing guidelines.

