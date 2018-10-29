MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The final draft of the Minneapolis 2040 plan is being voted on in December.
If you’d like to share your feedback with the City, click here.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.