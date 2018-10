MORGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg while hunting in southern Minnesota Monday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says Nadia Meyers was hunting small game Monday with several others when one person in her party shot at a rabbit, missing the animal and striking Meyers.

Meyers was transported to Sleepy Eye Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.