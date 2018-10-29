MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s been two weeks since Jayme Closs disappeared from her western Wisconsin home, where her parents were fatally gunned down inside.

Although investigators have received more than 1,400 tips in the case, there’s yet to be any major break. Currently, there is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Jayme Closs.

The 13-year-old has been missing since Oct. 15, when an inaudible 911 call led police to her home in Barron, Wisconsin, which is about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

Inside, police found the teen’s parents – 46-year-old Denise and 56-year-old James – dead with gunshot wounds. Jayme was nowhere to be found.

Denise and James both worked for the local Jennie-O turkey plant. Funeral services were held for them over the weekend.

Anyone with information on the Jayme Closs is asked to call a tip line at 1-855-744-3879.