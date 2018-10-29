Musicians Eric Singer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Tommy Thayer of KISS speak onstage at the 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 1, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Iconic rock band Kiss says their storied 45-year run is coming to an end, but not before an epic final tour.

On Monday, the band announced their Kiss: End Of the Road tour dates – and it includes a stop in Minneapolis.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” Kiss said.

Kiss is slated to play at Target Center on Monday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” the band said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 2 at 10 a.m. at the Target Center box office online at TargetCenter.com or by calling 888-9-AXS-TIX.