ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Low-income Minnesotans will be eligible for help heating their homes this winter through the state’s Energy Assistance Program.

The Minnesota Commerce Department announced Monday that the program is receiving more than $116 million in federal funding to go toward home heating costs for those who have trouble making their payments.

“The Energy Assistance Program is an essential safety net for Minnesotans who struggle to pay their energy bills and stay warm throughout the winter,” Commerce Commissioner Jessica Looman said.

Homeowners and renters who earn less than 50 percent of the state’s median income ($49,698 for a family of four) are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted through May 31, 2019.

For more information, visit the Commerce Department website.