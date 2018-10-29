MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say a man is dead after a shooting on the city’s north side.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired late Sunday morning and found the victim in an alley. He was dead at the scene.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area, but no arrests have been made.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

