MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Bloomberg Philanthropies announced Monday that Minneapolis is one of 20 cities to win Bloomberg’s American Cities Climate Challenge.

The Climate Challenge program elected 20 cities across the country to help meet or beat their respective carbon-reduction goals.

“We were looking for cities with ambitious and realistic plans to cut emissions in ways that improve peoples’ lives, and mayors committed to getting the job done,” said Mike Bloomberg, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action. “Each of these winning cities brings those ingredients to the table — and we’re looking forward to working with them and seeing what they can accomplish.”

Minneapolis will take part in the two-year acceleration program, receiving funds to put toward alternative energy strategies and public and alternative transit.

“Through the American Cities Climate Challenge, we’re excited to do even more for our residents, making clean energy accessible for everyone and improving our city transit,” said Mayor Frey. “We are proud to be a winner and have the opportunity to help set the example of smart policies for our economy, environment and residents for other cities across the U.S.”

Bloomberg will announce the other winning cities on a rolling basis through fall.