ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota farmers took advantage of favorable weather early last week to make good progress on harvesting before rain moved in.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the state’s corn harvest is 58 percent complete. That’s one week ahead of last year but equal to the five-year average.

The USDA also said Monday in its weekly crop progress and condition report for the state that 87 percent of Minnesota’s soybean crop is harvested. That’s four days behind last year and one week behind the average.

Minnesota’s sunflower harvest is 58 percent complete, which is five days behind the average. The potato harvest is nearly complete at 96 percent. And the sugarbeet harvest is 92 percent complete, which is three days behind average.

