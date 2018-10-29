ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Law enforcement officials say the Pittsburgh synagogue assailant was armed with an AR-15 rifle and at least three handguns.

A Minnesota group that crusades for gun control measures wants voters to remember these victims when they go to the polls next Tuesday. Minnesota Moms Demand Action hosted a visit by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The billionaire has invested more than $40 million into pro-gun control causes.

Former Mayor Bloomberg founded the organization Everytown for Gun Safety. It’s helped to fund chapters of Moms Demand Action in Minnesota and across the country. In Minnesota, the group has grown from five chapters to 19 in the past year.

Members of Minnesota Moms Demand Action packed into St. Paul’s WA Frost restaurant to rally for gun control.

“We are horrified by what happened. It’s outrageous and it’s devastating but unfortunately it’s not surprising,” Minnesota Moms Demand Action Chapter Leader Erin Zamoff said.

Earlier this year, the organization held overflow rallies, demanding the Minnesota Legislature take action in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead. The legislature did not pass any of their proposals.

“If our leaders refuse to take action on the most fundamental duty to protect their constituents, then we will replace them with leaders who will,” Zarnoff said.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg expressed his outrage over the synagogue shooting

“Some say it’s too soon, right after one of these massacres to address this issue, that is just not true,” Bloomberg said.

And he, too, urged volunteers to help get out the vote.

“The only way we are going to get sensible gun laws is to go to the polls and to vote for people who care about us and our families,” Bloomberg said.

Moms Demand Action insists they will deliver.

“Come Tuesday, November 6, we are going to elect common sense champions as our Governor in the U.S. Senate, in Congress and in the Minnesota State House,” Zarnoff said.

Minnesota Moms Demand Action is hosting several door knocking events ahead of the election. Bloomberg, who was elected Mayor of New York as a Republican, recently announced he is now a Democrat and that he is considering a run for President.