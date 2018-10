ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Three Minnesotans were $50,000 Powerball winners after Saturday’s drawing.

The three tickets matched four of the first five numbers, plus the Powerball number, and were sold in Bloomington, Albert Lea and Blaine.

The jackpot, which reached $687.8 million, was split between two winners in Iowa and New York.

The latest jackpot was the fourth largest in U.S. Lottery history.