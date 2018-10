MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re looking for additional Halloween events, Mall of America will host Howl-O-Ween trick-or-treating Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Retailers around the mall will pass out candy to families. A photo booth and robot testing will also be available.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, but must not include obscenities or full-face masks.

The mall’s website has more information on the event.