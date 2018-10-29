  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — President Donald Trump will be in Pittsburgh on Tuesday in the wake of the synagogue shooting that left 11 people dead.

Monday night, hundreds of people gathered at the Mount Zion Temple in St. Paul to pay tribute to the people who died. The victims include a doctor, two brothers with special needs and a 97-year-old woman who was often the first to walk into services.

“An attack or hate crime on a house of worship is an attack or hate crime on all houses of worship, so I’m out here to stand or rise to be in solidarity with my Jewish siblings out here,” Pastor Danny Givens said.

Prosecutors say Robert Bowers used an AR-15 and three handguns to carry out the crime. He appeared before a judge on Monday, shackled and in a wheelchair, recovering from the injuries he received during a gun battle with police.

Before the shooting, Bowers posted on a website popular with the Alt-Right. He wrote, “Jews are the Children of Satan” along with a picture of his three hand guns.

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty.

