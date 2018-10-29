  • WCCO 4On Air

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — A plea deal for a man accused of driving drunk, crashing his car and leaving a passenger to die in northern Minnesota calls for no more than a year in jail.

Forty-one-year-old Tomas Cuellar, of Grand Rapids, pleaded guilty last week in Itasca County District Court in connection with the March 2017 crash near Hill City that killed a father of four, Michael Washburn.

The Star Tribune says Cuellar’s guilty plea to criminal vehicular homicide also calls for 10 years of probation. He’s due to be sentenced Dec. 3. Authorities say that after the crash Cuellar got a ride to McDonald’s in Grand Rapids where he was arrested. Prosecutors allege Cuellar’s blood alcohol content was more than 2 1/2 times the legal limit to drive.

His criminal history includes three other convictions for drunken driving.

