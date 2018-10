MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead after a weekend crash with a deer on an east metro highway.

It happened on Highway 36 in Maplewood around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was driving west when it hit a deer, lost control, and went into the ditch.

Troopers say 56-year-old Jody Bergsgaard, of Oakdale, was killed.

She was a passenger, and was wearing her seat belt.

The driver, 61-year-old Robert Bergsgaard was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.