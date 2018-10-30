  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elko New Market, Halloween, Trick-Or-Treat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A small town in the south metro has been named the best place in Minnesota to trick-or-treat.

Elko New Market was listed as the top costume-and-candy spot by the financial website 24/7 Wall Street.

Reasons the town of 4,000 was picked include its low crime rate and large number of children. According to recent census data, nearly one-in-three people in Elko New Market is under the age of 14.

Elko New Market is located 30 miles south of Minneapolis, just off of Interstate 35.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.