MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A small town in the south metro has been named the best place in Minnesota to trick-or-treat.

Elko New Market was listed as the top costume-and-candy spot by the financial website 24/7 Wall Street.

Reasons the town of 4,000 was picked include its low crime rate and large number of children. According to recent census data, nearly one-in-three people in Elko New Market is under the age of 14.

Elko New Market is located 30 miles south of Minneapolis, just off of Interstate 35.