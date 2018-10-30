  • WCCO 4On Air

Department Of Public Safety, DWI Enforcement, Holiday DWI Enforcement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is warning motorists of the dangers of drunk driving — especially for those celebrating Halloween.

According to the DPS, the holiday period is the worst of the year for DWI citations, averaging four per hour. The Halloween period is considered the Thursday through Sunday closest to the holiday.

This year, the period ran from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28.

The DPS encourages anyone who plans to include alcohol in their holiday plans to set up a sober ride or designate a sober driver.

