MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities community is rallying for a football player who was badly injured in a high school football game last Saturday.

Officials with Hill-Murray High School say senior defensive lineman Zach Zarembinski suffered a head injury during the Pioneers’ playoff game against St. Paul Johnson. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, immediately taken into surgery and placed into a medically-induced coma.

According to his CaringBridge page, Zarembinski suffered an injury that resulted in a brain bleed on his left side.

The Hill-Murray school community says it will come together for a day of support and prayer on Thursday. Everyone at school is encouraged to wear green. People are also asked to wear green at area businesses and in the community.

Hill-Murray will offer mass at 9:15 a.m. in the varsity gym in Zach’s name.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with medical expenses.