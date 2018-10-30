  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:8th Congressional District, Joe Radinovich, Midterm Elections, Pete Stauber
Pete Stauber (credit: CBS)
minnesota politics 101 1400x1400 Judge Orders Prompt Release Of Stauber Emails With GOP Group

Listen to Pat Kessler’s new podcast!

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A judge has ordered St. Louis County to release a series of emails between County Commissioner Pete Stauber and the National Republican Congressional Committee by noon.

Stauber sent and received the messages on his county government email account while campaigning for the 8th District congressional seat in northeastern Minnesota.

District Judge Stoney Hiljus ruled Tuesday morning that the county must release the documents by noon. The Star Tribune and the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party had sued for access to the emails.

WEB EXTRA: WCCO Election Guide 2018

Minnesota Democratic Chairman Ken Martin hailed the ruling as a victory for accountability, transparency, and trust in government.

Stauber faces Democrat Joe Radinovich and Independence Party candidate Skip Sandman for the 8th District seat.

