MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced anglers will be able to keep one walleye of certain length on Lake Mille Lacs beginning Dec. 1.

The DNR says there will be no bait restrictions, but will limit the harvest to one walleye between 21 and 23 inches, or one fish over 28 inches. The length restriction on walleye focuses on the harvest of mature female fish.

DNR commissioner Tom Landwehr says the decision comes as the walleye population is increasing.

“It’s good news that anglers will be able to harvest walleye again this winter,” Landwehr said. “We’re also encouraged to see evidence that our conservative approach to Mille Lacs is paying off to the point that we’re seeing population increases on this renowned fishing lake.”

According to the 2018 population estimate, the number of walleye 14 inches and larger was 727,000, which is up from the 2014 estimate of 250,000.