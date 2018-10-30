MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Netflix documentary on Prince is reportedly in the works, with filmmaker Ava DuVernay at the helm with access to the Minnesota-born musician’s massive archive of work.

According to Variety, the “Selma” director has the full cooperation of The Purple One’s estate. That means the doors of Paisley Park are open to her, with the studio-turned-museum in Chanhassen providing archival footage, interviews and access to recordings.

“Prince was a genius, a joy and a jolt to the senses,” DuVernay tweeted Monday night, after news of the project broke. “He was like no other. He shattered preconceived notions, smashed boundaries, and shared his heart through his music. The only way I know how to make this film is with love and great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful.”

The film will be a multi-part documentary, covering Prince’s entire life. Variety reports that the project has been underway for several months.

Prince died in 2016 of an accidental fentanyl overdose. Not long before his death, the musician was in talks with Netflix about a reality series centered on his Paisley Park home.