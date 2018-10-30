MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was charged with killing two people after a night of drinking was sentenced to four years in prison and five years of probation Tuesday.

Quoc Thanh Tran pleaded guilty to the crime in August, telling the court he had been drinking at two downtown Minneapolis bars on Sept. 26, 2017 before driving his BMW the wrong way down Interstate 94, and hitting another car head on.

The victims, driver Diana Rojas Martinez, 18, and passenger Christopher Bunay, 19, were both killed as a result of the crash. Tran’s blood alcohol level was determined to be .13 — well above the state’s legal limit of .08.

The judge ordered Tran to serve four years in prison on one count of criminal vehicular homicide and five years of probation for the second. He will also need to complete 100 hours of community service for each year of his probation, and attend a victim impact panel to listen to other victims of crimes.