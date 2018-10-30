CHICAGO - MAY 23: Shopping carts sit inside a Target store on May 23, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. Today, Target Corp. reported an 18 per cent increase in their first-quarter profit, beating analysts' expectations. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target Corporation is closing down six stores across the country – and one of the locations is in the Twin Cities.

According to a Target representative, the Brooklyn Center location will be closing on February 2, 2019.

The Target representative says the company typically closes a small number of underperforming stores every year. Several years of decreasing profitability at the locations led to the decision.

All eligible team members will have the opportunity to transfer to a nearby store. Target does own the building and will put it up for sale.

The other five stores include two locations in Chicago, one in New York, one in Tennessee and one in Greenfield, Wisconsin.