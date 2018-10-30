MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Uber is helping Americans get to the polls Nov. 6 by offering discounted rides to polling places.

The ride-sharing company says voters can take advantage of the discount by downloading the most up-to-date version of the app, entering the promotional code (made available on Election Day) and requesting the ride through Uber’s polling place locator within the app.

The promotion is in partnership with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works.