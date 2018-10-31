MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota woman accused of murder in two states is due in court Wednesday morning in Florida.

Lois Riess is currently in custody in Fort Myers Beach. The 56-year-old is due before a judge Wednesday for a case management conference.

In July, Riess waived her right to a speedy trial.

Riess faces the death penalty in the killing of Pamela Hutchinson.

Minnesota investigators say Riess also killed her husband, David, at their home in Blooming Prairie before leading police on a manhunt back in March.

She faces fraud charges in that case while prosecutors determine if the same weapon was used in both shootings.