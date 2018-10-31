  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida, Killer Grandma, Lois Riess, Minnesota, Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota woman accused of murder in two states is due in court Wednesday morning in Florida.

Lois Riess is currently in custody in Fort Myers Beach. The 56-year-old is due before a judge Wednesday for a case management conference.

In July, Riess waived her right to a speedy trial.

Riess faces the death penalty in the killing of Pamela Hutchinson.

Minnesota investigators say Riess also killed her husband, David, at their home in Blooming Prairie before leading police on a manhunt back in March.

She faces fraud charges in that case while prosecutors determine if the same weapon was used in both shootings.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.