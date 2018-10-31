  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota and the FBI are hosting a community meeting in response to last week’s deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Eleven people were killed when authorities say Robert Bowers entered Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday and began shooting. Bowers was indicted Wednesday on 44 counts, including hate crimes.

Federal officials in Minnesota will hold a community meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Dakota County Western Service Center in Apple Valley. They’ll discuss hate crime laws, how to identify and report hate crimes, and the best practices for creating safe houses of worship.

Steve Hunegs is executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas. He says he’s proud to work with federal officials to help educate others about civil rights and community security.

