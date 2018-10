MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Star feline Grumpy Cat is making an appearance Saturday at the Mall of America.

Grumpy Cat will appear in partnership with the Minnesota Lottery to debut the lottery’s new scratch off ticket bearing the feline’s likeness.

Fans will be able to participate in a meet and greet with Grumpy Cat, and visit a feline rescue area with a kitten cuddling booth.

For more information, visit the Mall of America’s website.