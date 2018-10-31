  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:background check, Doug Wardlow, Gun Control, Keith Ellison
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — DFL Attorney General candidate Keith Ellison said Wednesday his Republican challenger flip-flopped on his support for universal background checks.

Republican Doug Wardlow said in a debate last week he supports background checks, but Ellison says Wardlow changed his mind.

Wednesday, Ellison accepted the endorsement of the gun control group Protect Minnesota, which supports gun restrictions.

“Protecting our children, loved ones and neighbors from senseless gun violence should not be a partisan issue,” said Rev. Nancy Nord Bence of Protect Minnesota. “It’s something we should all agree on. That we have the right to life in this state and in this counry. And individuals with guns should not be able to take that from us.”

A spokesman for the Wardlow campaign called Ellison’s charges “baseless and desperate.” And that Wardlow is “committed to defending and protecting all Minnesotans.”

