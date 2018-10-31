  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
By Reg Chapman
Filed Under:Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police Department, Reg Chapman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department is doubling its efforts to attract new recruits.

Currently, the department is operating with a smaller number of officers than usual, mostly due to a large number of officers retiring.

The department believes the thriving economy and low unemployment are big factors into why it is having trouble attracting new recruits.

Through a social media campaign and by working with community partners, the department is trying to get qualified candidates to consider policing as a career.

The department is authorized to have 880 sworn officers. Currently, however, the department only has 856.

Additionally, three officers are about to retire.

So far in 2018, 32 officers have left the department’s ranks.

Chief Medaria Arradondo believes competition from the private sector is making it tough to get the best of the best to consider policing as a career.

“Private sector has lured them away, so we are really trying to be open minded about what strategies we use to recruit the best character of candidates to come on the Minneapolis Police Department,” the chief said.

Since the department is down 24 officers, overtime is offered to make sure shifts are covered and public safety is not compromised.

Arradondo says the department is really hoping for more women and minorities to look at becoming officers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.