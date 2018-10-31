MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Police Department is doubling its efforts to attract new recruits.

Currently, the department is operating with a smaller number of officers than usual, mostly due to a large number of officers retiring.

The department believes the thriving economy and low unemployment are big factors into why it is having trouble attracting new recruits.

Through a social media campaign and by working with community partners, the department is trying to get qualified candidates to consider policing as a career.

The department is authorized to have 880 sworn officers. Currently, however, the department only has 856.

Additionally, three officers are about to retire.

So far in 2018, 32 officers have left the department’s ranks.

Chief Medaria Arradondo believes competition from the private sector is making it tough to get the best of the best to consider policing as a career.

“Private sector has lured them away, so we are really trying to be open minded about what strategies we use to recruit the best character of candidates to come on the Minneapolis Police Department,” the chief said.

Since the department is down 24 officers, overtime is offered to make sure shifts are covered and public safety is not compromised.

Arradondo says the department is really hoping for more women and minorities to look at becoming officers.