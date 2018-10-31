MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With less than a week until the election, Republicans and Democrats are making closing arguments on the airwaves — but many of the campaign commercials are misleading.

The claims from a Republican ad by the Future 45 PAC are so out there, calling it false does not do it justice. It says voting Democrat will bring chaos and financial ruin.

“The screaming, the violence, the smears and death threats. The far left moving to socialism, undefended open borders,” said the ad’s narrator. “Immediate tax increases, 100-percent government-run health care.”

IN FACT:

Democrats do not support socialism, which means the government owns all production.

No Democrat supports undefended borders.

President Trump can veto any tax hike.

United States health care is privately run.

A Democratic ad from the Independence USA PAC also makes misleading claims — containing a closing argument that can be boiled down to “vote against Donald Trump.”

“We need a new Congress that will cut taxes for the middle class, ensure coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, and protect Social Security and Medicare,” said the ad’s narrator.

IN FACT:

If they win, Democrats cannot pass tax cuts without President Trump.

They can stop health care changes, but can’t enact new laws without the president.

It is false to suggest Republicans will cut Social Security and Medicare to pay for tax cuts.

Who is behind all these ads? Famous billionaires.

The pro-Trump Future 45 PAC is mostly funded by Republican donor Sheldon Adelson: $20,000,000.

Independence USA is a PAC financed by Democrat Michael Bloomberg: $17,200,000.