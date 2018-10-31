MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With less than a week until the election, Republicans and Democrats are making closing arguments on the airwaves — but many of the campaign commercials are misleading.
The claims from a Republican ad by the Future 45 PAC are so out there, calling it false does not do it justice. It says voting Democrat will bring chaos and financial ruin.
“The screaming, the violence, the smears and death threats. The far left moving to socialism, undefended open borders,” said the ad’s narrator. “Immediate tax increases, 100-percent government-run health care.”
IN FACT:
A Democratic ad from the Independence USA PAC also makes misleading claims — containing a closing argument that can be boiled down to “vote against Donald Trump.”
“We need a new Congress that will cut taxes for the middle class, ensure coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, and protect Social Security and Medicare,” said the ad’s narrator.
IN FACT:
Who is behind all these ads? Famous billionaires.
The pro-Trump Future 45 PAC is mostly funded by Republican donor Sheldon Adelson: $20,000,000.
Independence USA is a PAC financed by Democrat Michael Bloomberg: $17,200,000.