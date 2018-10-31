  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:School Shooting, Winona

WINONA, Minn. (WCCO) — A Winona teen was arrested Wednesday after a video of him making a school shooting threat surfaced.

Police say another student contacted them after the 15-year-old suspect sent a Snapchat video of himself talking about bringing a gun into Winona Senior High School.

Police apprehended the suspect at a Winona residence minutes after becoming aware of the video. He was taken into custody and transported to the Winona County Jail where he will be referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office for threats of violence.

In a statement, Police Chief Paul Bostrack said, “The student that brought the video to the attention of school staff did exactly the right thing and was very instrumental in bringing a quick and safe resolution to a very serious situation.”

