BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) – The Barron County emergency operations center will transition from a 24/7 reactive operation in the investigation of missing Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs to a “more deliberate and methodical effort” due to a declining number of tips, the sheriff announced Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says remaining tips and new information will continue to be fully investigated.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the Closs case remains their No. 1 priority “and we will have agents from both the FBI and DCI continuing to support our local investigators until we bring Jayme home.”

Thirteen-year-old Jayme Closs went missing on Oct. 15. An inaudible 911 call led police to her home in Barron, which is about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

Inside, officers found her parents – 56-year-old James and 46-year-old Denise – dead with gunshot wounds. Their daughter was nowhere to be found.

Since her disappearance, the sheriff’s office has received more than 2,100 tips. Authorities say tips should not stop because operations center processes have changed.

“Please continue to call in your tips – there is a tip out there that will help us solve this case and bring Jayme home,” the Barron County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Jayme Closs tip line number is 1-855-744-3879. Tips can also be emailed to jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us.