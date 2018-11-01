MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota are investigating after a body was found in a field on Halloween.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call Wednesday afternoon about a body in a field near the intersection of 49th Street and 8th Avenue Northeast in Kandiyohi Township. Deputies responded and found a body near that location.

The name of a deceased is being withheld pending the notification of family.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, the sheriff’s office says.