MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Minneapolis say a young woman died after falling 10 stories from an apartment building in Dinkytown, near the University of Minnesota campus.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded at around 1 a.m. Thursday to a call at The Bridges building, located on 930 University Ave. Southeast, and found the woman outside.

Officials say she fell from the building’s 10th floor and did not survive her injuries.

There was a party in the apartment when the incident happened, WCCO-TV has learned.

The death is being investigated as an accident. The medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause.