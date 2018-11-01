MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Retailers are having a hard time filling this year’s seasonal employee vacancies, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

“It’s not a buyer’s market anymore,” research director Steve Hine said. “They can’t just put a sign at the window and wait for a queue to form of desperate people looking for jobs.”

Analysts cite low unemployment as one reason why retailers are struggling to find employees, causing companies to add incentives for people looking to make some extra money this holiday season.

WCCO compared eight companies, six retailers and two mail carriers, to see what they had to offer.

Target is hiring the most people state-wide, offering 10,000 Minnesotans seasonal work, 7,000 of which are in the Twin Cities.

Amazon has the highest starting pay among retailers, at $15 per hour.

Both Target and Amazon offer holiday overtime pay.

Macy’s and JCPenney both offer 20 percent off or more for employee discounts. Target also gives 20 percent off of its wellness merchandise.

UPS needs mail handlers, drivers, and office clerks, and, like Amazon, comes with a $15 per hour starting wage. It also offers healthcare benefits and tuition assistance.

The U.S. Postal Service starts at $17 per hour. It too offers certain benefits, depending on the position.