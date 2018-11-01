MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds turned out for a mass Thursday morning to support a local athlete who suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Hill-Murray Senior Zach Zarembinski collapsed on the sidelines in the game’s third quarter Saturday. Zarembinski was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a brain bleed. He underwent surgery and was then placed in a medically induced coma.

Students, teachers and Zach’s coach Pete Bercich attended the mass held inside Hill-Murray’s gym. Classmates wore the color green – Hill-Murray colors – as their way to show support.

During the mass, the congregation prayed for Zach and his family, and his sister gave an emotional thank you for the support

“Moments ago while we were here praying, my dad texted that doctors removed the breathing tube. Not a coincidence. He can feel you guys praying for him,” said Becca Zarembinski, Zach’s sister

If you’d like to donate to help with Zach’s medical expenses, a GoFundMe account has been created.