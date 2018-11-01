MINNEAPOLIS — (WCCO) Last night, we introduced you to a St. Paul couple whose Halloween engagement was captured on television forever.

“Heidi… I love you. Will you marry me?”

That big moment happened at the annual Halloween parade in New York’s Greenwich Village.

Heidi Le and Scott Plocher are both from St. Paul. They met online last year.

“I was completely shocked. I kind of had– we had been talking about it for awhile, but I had no idea how, when (or) where,” Le said.

Plocher says he got in touch with New York Channel One to set up the surprise proposal.

“I kind of threw a ‘Hail Mary’ a couple weeks ago and reached out to the director of the whole Halloween parade– the creative director– and she got me in touch with New York Channel One,” Plocher said.

“Halloween has always been really special to me and my family, so it was just a day that I wanted to bring Heidi into my whole life– for the rest of my life,” he said.

No date is set yet. Right now, they’re just enjoying New York City and being newly engaged.