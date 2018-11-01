MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The same morning that Target announced its plans to open late in the afternoon on Thanksgiving, the Mall of America says it’s keeping its doors shot that Thursday.

The Bloomington mall said it was doing so in the spirit of “giving the holiday back to thousands of employees who dedicate their time to millions of guests each year.”

Doors will open on Black Friday at 5 a.m.

“We embrace our decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving and continue to welcome over 200,000 guests from around the world on Black Friday,” Jill Renslow, SVP of Marketing and Business Development at Mall of America, said. “Since making the impactful decision to close our doors on Thanksgiving, Mall of America has seen the excitement and tradition of Black Friday come back to life.”

This marks the third year that the mall has vowed to remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.

They have called Black Friday a “seventh holiday” for employees who work directly for the Mall of America and Nickelodeon Universe. Employees who are eligible and working on Black Friday will receive holiday pay.

The mall announced that the first 200 guests in line at the North Entrance on Black Friday will get a gift card for the mall valued anywhere from $10 to $500.