MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey plans Thursday morning to announce his intent to reappoint Police Chief Medaria Arradondo for a full, three-year term.

Arradondo is currently serving the remainder of the term vacated by former Chief Janee Harteau.

Harteau resigned in July last year after the police shooting of Justine Damond. That term ends on January 7th, 2019.

The full city council will have to confirm Arrandono’s nomination.