MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say as many as five people were hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting on the 3400 block of Girard Avenue North. When officers arrived, they found five victims who had suffered from gunshot wounds. Police say four of the victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance, and one was self-transported.

At least one victim was critically hurt in the shooting.

An investigation shows the incident began as an argument between several people in the street. Police haven’t released any suspect information at this time.

