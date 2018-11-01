Filed Under:Brooklyn Park, Pedestrian Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified a pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in Brooklyn Park last Thursday.

Almond Wilmot Clemens, 59, of Brooklyn Park, died from multiple blunt force injuries after he was hit by a car.

Brooklyn Park police say the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at Brooklyn Boulevard and Welcome Avenue North. There, Clemens was crossing the street and was struck – it’s unclear if there was a crosswalk.

Police say Clemens was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver did stop to cooperate with police.

