MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A western Wisconsin school district canceled classes Thursday after administrators say they were notified of a threat.

St. Croix Falls School District Superintendent Mark Burandt says that all classes in the district have been cancelled.

He said the district was alerted to a threat against schools.

While he said the threat is believed to be contained, administrators still decided to cancel classes out of an abundance of caution.

The St. Croix Falls School District is located about 60 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

